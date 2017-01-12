Gaaak, hold on to your lunch if you have already eaten before reading this.

Via Daily Caller:

Michelle Obama said her last days in the White House have been surprising emotional.

The first lady — who considered not moving to Washington when her husband was first elected president in 2008 because she did not care for the attention that came with the role — told Jimmy Fallon that her emotions were unexpected.

“It is nuts,” Michelle said on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday. “I feel like crying right now and I didn’t think it was going to be that emotional. It has been super emotional for all of us in ways that we didn’t expect.”

Keep reading…