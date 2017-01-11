No, actually, we don’t.

Via Free Beacon:

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Wednesday that Republicans must “trust” unsubstantiated reports from BuzzFeed and CNN released on Tuesday regarding President-elect Donald Trump and his alleged ties to Russia.

“What’s interesting, though, you mention that Kellyanne Conway said this is just junk on the internet, and I think that BuzzFeed, who actually released this collection of memos, has come under a lot of heat,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “They are saying that that is not what a journalist does. That’s not what journalism is, but isn’t that what we need now?”

Goldberg then insinuated that Republicans set the bar on trusting information on the internet, pointing towards the camera and speaking with an accusatory tone. Her comment appeared to reference the 2016 presidential campaign, when Republicans cited leaked emails from Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s hacked account that were published by WikiLeaks.

“Y’all set the bar. You set this up. You said we should trust all this,” Goldberg said. “Well, now we gotta trust this, too. It’s not good for the goose and not for the gander.”

