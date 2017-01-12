Exemplary.

Via Fox News:

A central Florida Chick-fil-A restaurant is honoring a police officer who died during a manhunt for a suspected cop killer.

Fox 35 Orlando reported Tuesday that Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was a big fan of the fast food restaurant – so much so that he visited an Orlando location one or twice a week for years.

The staff at this particular location was stunned by Lewis’ recent death. He was helping other Florida officers in a manhunt for 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, who police say shot and killed an officer who confronted him outside a Walmart on Monday. Lewis was killed in a crash while responding to the manhunt.

The restaurant decided to create a tribute for Lewis called the “Missing Man Table.” Photos show a white cloth on one of the tables in the restaurant with a meal, a Bible and Lewis’ picture on top.

“I turned on the TV, and I couldn’t believe it. I just started balling,” Beth Ivey, a restaurant employee, told Fox 35 Orlando. “I can’t believe I won’t see him ever again. It doesn’t seem real.”

Lewis also frequented a gas station in the area and employees said they looked forward to seeing him every week.

Keep reading…