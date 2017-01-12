I feel for them… said nobody.

Via Stereogum:

U2 just announced their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour, so they’ll spend much of 2017 looking back. But what about the future? For years they’ve been promising a new album called Songs Of Experience, the sequel to 2014 iPhone virus Songs Of Experience. In a new Rolling Stone interview to promote the Joshua Tree tour, guitarist the Edge gives an update on that project, suggesting that it’s been finished for a while but the band — who have vocally condemned US President-Elect Donald Trump — want to revise it in light of Trump’s election among other tumultuous world events last year:

Well, when we came off the last tour, the Innocence And Experience indoor tour, we headed straight into finishing the second album of that set, Songs Of Experience, which we were pretty much complete with after a couple of weeks of the final touches leading up to the end of the year. And then the election [happened] and suddenly the world changed. We just went, “Hold on a second — we’ve got to give ourselves a moment to think about this record and about how it relates to what’s going on in the world.” That’s because it was written mostly, I mean, 80 percent of it was started before 2016, but most of it was written in the early part of 2016, and now, as I think you’d agree, the world is a different place. […]

He also clarifies that they’re not scrapping Songs Of Experience and starting over:

No, I think it’s Songs Of Experience. When I say it’s almost done, we definitely want to take this opportunity to think about it, make sure it’s really what we want to put out given the changes that have occurred in the world. And maybe a little will change, but we absolutely wanted to take that chance just to reconsider everything. And who knows? We may even write a couple of new songs because that’s the very position we’re in. We’ve given ourselves a little bit of breathing space for creativity.