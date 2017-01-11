If they can ever figure out how to make one not explode over North Korea…

Via Daily Caller:

Pyongyang tripled down on Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s claim that North Korea is close to testing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Wednesday.

“We have reached the final stage of preparations to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile,” Kim said in his New Year’s address, adding that, “Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing.”

“The ICBM will be launched anytime and anywhere,” the Korean Central News Agency (KNCA) said Sunday, quoting a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson.

