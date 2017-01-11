Government source confirms different Michael Cohen was in Prague https://t.co/B4cwmL1Ek3 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 11, 2017

In the crazy steaming pile of donkey dung hit story by Buzzfeed, which claimed secret meetings between the Russians and Trump, one claim was that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, met with the Russians over the summer in Prague.

Jake Tapper reports that it wasn’t even the same Michael Cohen who was in Prague.

Twitchy also has reported that Cohen was actually in California visiting U.S.C. to explore it as a college for his son. Twitchy notes the geotags from Cohen’s tweets at the time, showing location.

