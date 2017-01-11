Ok, this one I’m not feeling so much. How is anyone who has been there when it has been a sideshow of incompetence going to sweep it clean now?

GOP President-elect Donald Trump has selected current Department of Veterans Affairs official David Shulkin to serve as head of the agency.

In his first press conference since July, Trump announced Wednesday that he was picking Shulkin, current under secretary for health, to serve as secretary of the VA.

Such a move is monumental, as Shulkin, if confirmed, would be the first non-veteran to ever serve in the position, which may come off as odd to some observers. Trump during his campaign has emphasized how highly he thinks of veterans, and so has tapped top generals for positions, namely retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis for secretary of defense, retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly for secretary of Homeland Security and former Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn for national security adviser.

