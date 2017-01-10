Not-so-shocking update to this story.

Via Red Alert:

You’ve probably seen it on the internet: the comedy sketch that plays off the reality TV show “Real Housewives” and applies it to the Islamic State.

The Real Housewives of ISIS comedy sketch on BBC2’s new show Revolting has split the internet in half between people who think the sketch is Islamophobic and others who think it’s a good laugh.

Activists like Hassan Shibly, civil rights attorney and chief executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations-Florida, were disgusted and extremely uncomfortable.

“The image of Muslim women is not an object or a tool to be used for political messaging,” Shibly explained to Red Alert. “Stereotypes about Muslim women should not be reinforced to make a point no matter how valid the point may be.”

Shibly thinks the sketch is particularly Islamophobic because not only is it being shared by YouTube accounts that he claims are Islamophobic, but also the sketch further marginalizes Muslim women.

