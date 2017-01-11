Unbelievable that they actually ran with it.

Via NY Post:

A new dossier making salacious claims against President-elect Donald Trump was published online by BuzzFeed on Tuesday — even though the site’s editor admits he has “serious reason to doubt the allegations” in it.

The documents — compiled before the election by a former British intelligence agent at the behest of a group of anti-Trump Republicans — purport to detail sordid links between Trump and Russian agents.

In an introduction to its dossier report, BuzzFeed admits the claims are “unverified” — but its editor-in-chief, Ben Smith, explained in an e-mail to his reporters that he decided to publish them anyway because “this dossier reflects how we see the job of reporters in 2017.”

“As we noted in our story, there is serious reason to doubt the allegations,” Smith wrote in the email he shared on Twitter.

