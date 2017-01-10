CBSNewYork: RT CBSNews: "I can't do that" President Obama laughs as crowd chants "Four more years! Four more years… pic.twitter.com/Ri9MrifIhN

The crowd chanted “four more years” as Barack Obama took the stage at McCormick Place in Chicago to deliver his farewell address Tuesday night.

As the president got on stage, he acknowledged that he is a lame duck president because “no one’s following instructions.” The audience then broke out into a “four more years” chant.

“I can’t do that,” Obama said.

