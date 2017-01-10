When even Buzzfeed is questioning the story, you know there are problems. Buzzfeed shouldn’t even have put them out since they were such shoddy reliability.

There are bigger holes in this story than in a donut…

Via NY Post:

US intelligence officials showed President-elect Donald Trump unverified classified information from a foreign source that the Russians claimed to have damaging personal information about him, it was reported Tuesday.

The documents were also given to President Obama, CNN reported.

But a copy of the documents posted by BuzzFeed raised questions about the veracity of the information.

For one thing, the documents — supposedly supplied by a former British intelligence officer — said that the Russians had been feeding Trump information about Hillary Clinton for “years.”

But it was only in mid-2015 that Trump announced his candidacy for president.

Trump received a classified briefing Friday from the heads of four US intelligence agencies – Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers — in which the documents came up, CNN said.

The network noted that the claims in the synopsis originated with memos collected by a former British intelligence officer, who got them from Russian sources which the FBI has yet to verify.