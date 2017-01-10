Yes, and you caused much of that attack.

Via The Hill:

Hillary Clinton said in a brief speech Tuesday that the world looks to America because of its values, emphasizing the role of diplomacy in spreading peace.

“Diplomacy is one of the greatest forces for peace and prosperity and progress the world has ever known. And today, the lessons of this museum are more vital and urgent than ever,” Clinton said at the opening of a new exhibit at the State Department, according to CNN.

The brief address one of just a few public appearances Clinton has made since conceding the presidential race.

“Democracy, freedom and the rule of law are under attack around the world. A rising tide of authoritarian and illiberalism threatens that foundation of the post WWII global era that American diplomats have built and defending since Marshall and Acheson,” the former secretary of State said.

Keep reading…