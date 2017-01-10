Is there a place where the devil has not spread his tentacles?

Via Free Beacon:

Liberal billionaire George Soros has quietly poured tens of millions more than usual into lobbying Congress in recent years, disclosure forms show.

Soros’ lobbying efforts have jumped more than four-fold since 2013 compared to the previous 10 years combined.

The Open Society Policy Center, a 501(c)4 nonprofit that is separate from Soros’ Open Society Foundations, is a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C. that focuses on advocacy efforts.

Between 2002 and 2012, the policy center reported spending $19,120,000 on lobbying for legislation and policy efforts with a number of government agencies and Congress.

Keep reading…