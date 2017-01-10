Gee, whoever would have guessed?

Via Free Beacon:

A senior House Republican urged President Obama on Tuesday to “immediately halt” the transfer of Guantanamo Bay detainees, citing a new intelligence report that found recently released prisoners were returning to terrorism.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce wrote in a letter to Obama that his administration was knowingly transferring detainees to countries that lack the ability to prevent terrorists from returning to the “battlefield,” the Hill reported.

“The committee has just received a troubling new report from the intelligence community indicating that former detainees recently transferred out of Guantanamo Bay by your administration are attempting to return to terrorism,” Royce wrote.

