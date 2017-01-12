Caution… Graphic depiction of gag-inducing, flatulent pettifoggery in the above video. May be disturbing to some viewers.

Via Mediaite:

Former Barack Obama White House press secretary Jay Carney said on CNN’s New Day Tuesday that the eight years of the Obama administration had been completely scandal-free.

“Beyond having a scandal-free presidency in terms of personal-life scandals, what do you think President Obama’s legacy is?” asked host Alisyn Camerota.

“I think that it was scandal-free beyond his personal life,” Carney said. “The man’s integrity, his decency and optimism about America that he embodied and pursued will be his legacy,”

The Obama administration was entirely “patriotic and pure,” he argued. “It was an honest and sincere effort driven towards the idea of making America better and improving the lives of everyday Americans.”

