Ah, what would the day be like without the media’s portion of fake news?

Via Mediaite:

Gizmodo falsely reported Monday that president-elect Donald Trump fired the federal officials responsible for maintaining the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

“Trump Just Dismissed the People in Charge of Maintaining Our Nuclear Arsenal,” reported Ashley Feinberg, who wrote for Gizmodo’s sister site Gawker before its shutdown. “According to an official within the Department of Energy, this past Friday, the President-elect’s team instructed the head of the National Nuclear Security Administration and his deputy to clean out their desks when Trump takes office on January 20th,” she wrote.

Keep reading…