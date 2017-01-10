It isn’t a question of “freedom of speech.” It is however a question of not endorsing hatred of police in a government setting.

A controversial student painting in the Capitol depicting police officers as pigs was rehung and removed upwards of three times Tuesday following an a special event to return it to the wall.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, threatened the Republicans who have been taking the painting down: “We may just have to kick somebody’s ass and stop them.”[…]

Though House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisco., has not made an official statement on the status of the painting, the office of Rep. Dave Reichart, R-Wash., confirmed to The Washington Examiner the former sheriff will be taking the lead on ensuring its permanent removal.

According to Reichart’s office, the painting does not comply with the rules of the U.S. Congressional Art Competition and he plans on writing a letter to the Architech of the Captiol about it.

