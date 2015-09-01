Feel good story of the day.

BEIRUT, LEBANON – At least 3 jihadist rebels were killed and another 10 were hospitalized after one of Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham’s (formerly Al-Nusra Front) members poisoned the food of several combatants in northern Homs.

According to local social media activists, a Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham fighter named “Abu Dawoud” poisoned the food of his comrades and then proceeded to open-fire on several combatants that went to question him in the northern Homs town of Deir Fool.

Abu Dawoud was reportedly killed during the violent exchange in Deir Fool, while a number of his comrades were wounded when he opened fire on them.