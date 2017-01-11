He will send President Trump a sternly worded letter with a red line.

Via NY Times:

U.S. President Barack Obama warned in an interview broadcast Tuesday that “unfettered support” for Israel’s settlement policies would lead to a “worsening situation” over time between Israelis and Palestinians.

The interview with Israeli TV program “Uvda” comes 10 days before Obama, who has been an outspoken critic of Israeli settlements, hands over to President-elect Donald Trump, who is expected to pursue a starkly different approach to the conflict. Trump’s election has buoyed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his pro-settler government.

“If the notion is that unfettered support for Israel or more specifically support for the Netanyahu government’s policies — no matter what they are, no matter how inimical they may be to the prospects for peace — if that’s what qualifies as a good friend, then I think that we will see a worsening situation over time,” Obama said during the interview, filmed in Washington last week.[…]

Obama defended the abstention in the interview, saying “I believe it was the best move for peace.”

