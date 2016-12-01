Time to call a spade a spade.

Via Ted Cruz:

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today reintroduced two bills, alongside Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Florida) respectively, that will protect Americans from the threat of radical Islamic terror, directing the State Department to hold accountable both the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Muslim Brotherhood, two foreign entities that espouse a violent Islamist ideology with a mission of destroying the West.

Both bills require a report on whether these organizations meet the criteria to be designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations, and if so, will enable the U.S. to take action that could stifle the funding they receive to promote their terrorist activities.

