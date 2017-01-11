Safe to say Madonna has issues.

Via Gossip Cop:

Madonna says Donald Trump’s presidential win has left her with the same type of broken heart she feels after a bad breakup. The singer opens up in a new interview about the president elect, sharing her feelings about “being stuck in a nightmare.”

The Queen of Pop graces the cover of the February issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, in which she talks about her unconventional lifestyle, her career, and perhaps most notably, the future president of the United States. “On election night I was sitting at a table with my agent, who is also one of my very best friends, and we were truly praying,” Madonna reveals. “It was just like watching a horror show. I went to sleep, and since that night, I wake up every morning and it’s like when you break up with somebody who has really broken your heart.”

The singer continues, “You wake up and for a second you’re just you, and then you go, ‘Oh, the person I love more than anything has just broken my heart, and I’m devastated and I’m broken and I have nothing. I’m lost.’” Madonna adds, “That’s how I feel every morning. I wake up and I go, ‘Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It’s not a bad dream. It really happened.’ It’s like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare.” The singer’s full interview can be read in the latest issue of of Harper’s BAZAAR, which hits newsstands January 17.