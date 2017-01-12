Good shooting, Jimmy. The robbers chose poorly when they decided to rob a gun store.

Via Daily Mail:

An armed robber was killed on camera as he tried to hold up a gun store by its 64-year-old owner.

Surveillance footage at Dixie Gun and Pawn in Mableton, Georgia, showed the moment the would-be criminal and an accomplice stormed into the store dressed in ski masks.

They aimed their guns towards an employee who held his hands up in a plea for mercy before store owner Jimmy Groover opened fire.

The 64-year-old grandfather reached for his own gun and shot one of the robbers dead while the other ran for his life.

Later, Groover said he had no choice but to shoot the man.

The attempted robbery took place at 11am on December 26 while Groover, the employee and two customers were inside.

The pair shouted: ‘Get down on the floor, get down on the floor or I’ll kill you.’

They were filmed on surveillance footage entering the store with their faces covered, approaching the counter where Groover and the other employee were working.

Without hesitation, the grandfather reached for his own weapon and opened fire.

He landed two shots on one of the robbers who was instantly floored while the other ran away.

Groover later told 13WMAZ he had ‘no choice’ but to shoot the man. ‘I had no other choice. I hate that it happened. ‘I’ve been doing this 30 years. Nothing like this has ever happened. I never wanted this to happen but I want to go home at night, too.’

No charges were brought against the man afterwards. It’s not clear whether the other robber was found by police.