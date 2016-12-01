Good.

Via Vanity Fair:

Hillary Clinton may have lost the election, but that doesn’t mean she’s off the hook with Republicans. While Donald Trump quickly dropped his despotic campaign threat to throw her in jail if he won the presidency, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is still out for blood.

“Just because there was a political election doesn’t mean it goes away,” Representative Jason Chaffetz, the Utah Republican who leads the committee, told reporters on Monday, reiterating his position that her private e-mail setup in her Chappaqua basement was one of “the largest breaches of security in the history of the State Department.”

Keep reading…