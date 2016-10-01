When the Democrats are in charge…

Via Time:

Less than four years after declaring California’s budget was balanced for the foreseeable future, Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday said the state is now projected to run a $1.6-billion deficit by next summer.

“The trajectory of revenue growth is declining,” Brown told reporters at the state Capitol on Tuesday as he unveiled the state’s budget.

The $179.5-billion plan seeks to resolve the budget shortfall by slower-than-expected growth in public school funding by rolling back a series of one-time expenses discussed during last year’s budget negotiations.

Keep reading…