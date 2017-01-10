Because the AG is supposed to be independent. Really? Someone should have told Obama, Lynch and Holder…

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) had many “anxieties” and “fears” about Sen. Jeff Sessions’ (R-AL) nomination to attorney general, she said in her opening statement during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Can he effectively “dispatch himself from President-elect Donald Trump and his record,” she wondered. In particular, Feinstein insisted that Sessions’ job does not include the prosecution of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who we all know abused her email use and put national security at risk. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump suggested that he was going to hire a special prosecutor to “look into her situation.”

“An attorney general does not prosecute at direction of the president,” Feinstein said. Nor, she said, does he or she wear two hats – one as the president’s lawyer and one as the people’s lawyer.

