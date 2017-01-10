Stunner.

Via NY Post:

Sen. Bernie Sanders once called Donald Trump a “pathological liar,” but at a forum at George Washington University in Washington, DC, the self-described socialist praised the president-elect’s “extraordinary accomplishment” in winning the White House.

“Trump took on the Republican establishment, he took on the Democratic establishment, took on the media establishment and he ended up winning the election to become president of the United States. And that is an extraordinary accomplishment. And it talks about perseverance, it talks about very strong political instincts, it talks about a way to connect with people,” Sanders said.

“So I give Donald Trump his due,” he said.

