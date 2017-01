Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch…

Via Daily Caller:

Outgoing White House staff and President Obama-appointees are struggling to find new work after Donald Trump and Republicans generally swept into office last November.

Thousands of Obama loyalists are struggling to find work in a city now dominated by the GOP, according to a report from Politico. “It feels like there are just thousands of us trying to find a job, and there are no jobs,” Mira Patel, a longtime Clinton aide told Politico.

