Hypocrisy, thy name is Democrats…

Via Daily Caller:

Six of the 10 Senate Democrats on the committee that will consider confirming Betsy DeVos — President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education — attended private or parochial schools, or have children and grandchildren attending, according to information obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group.

That inconvenient fact complicates the prospects for the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), which have vowed to defeat DeVos, a long-time school choice advocate from Michigan.

