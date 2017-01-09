Maybe if they said they were a gay police organization they might stand more of a chance?

WASHINGTON — The White House refused a call by a Republican congressman to light the White House blue Monday for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.).

“Obama has not agreed to do so, but has displayed lights at the White House for other groups in the past, including the LGBT community,” a spokeswoman from Republican Washington Rep. Dave Reichert’s office told The Daily Caller Sunday night.

President Obama previously refused to light up the White House with blue lights in support of the fallen officers following an ambush on law enforcement in Dallas last July.

