Lot of action on jobs!

Via NY Post:

President-elect Donald Trump made an appearance with Chinese entrepreneur Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, Monday — and expressed unreserved confidence in his own Cabinet picks.

“Jack and I are going to do great things — small business,” Trump said, towering over Ma in the lobby of Trump Tower.

Trump praised the Chinese businessman, saying, “He loves this country and he loves China.”

“I do, China, and I love America,” Ma said, in total agreement.

