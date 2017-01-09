Oh noooees, a white man got a job! Horrors! The criticism of course leaves out that Fox is chock-full of women and minorities in spots, if they cared to look.

Via Daily Caller:

The media was very concerned about a white man taking over a prime time spot on Fox News after reports came out of Tucker Carlson’s new time slot.

Carlson’s show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” got bumped up to the 9 p.m. EST slot after Megyn Kelly announced that she would be moving to NBC News. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson To Replace Megyn Kelly In 9 P.M. Fox News Slot)

Journalists and media personalities, many of them white males themselves, quickly jumped on Twitter to quip about a white man getting the prime slot on Fox.

