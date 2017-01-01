Via 13 Now:

A series of bomb threats were reported against Jewish community centers around the country Monday, according to authorities in several jurisdictions.

Many of those threats have been unsubstantiated and cleared, according to police–though some are ongoing. It is not clear whether or not the cases are connected.

In Miami Beach, Florida police said officials were investigating a “bomb threat received via telephone.” A little after noon local time, police said that no threat was located and that the street would reopen to traffic.

Keep reading…