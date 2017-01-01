Iran still playing games, yet Obama still giving them uranium that can build nukes.

Via The Hill:

A U.S. Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian boats on Sunday in international waters near the Strait of Hormuz, a Pentagon official said Monday.

Four Iranian speed boats with weapons manned approached the destroyer USS Mahan at high rates of speed, coming within 900 yards, Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said at a briefing.

The Mahan used radio calls, flares and other signals to steer the ships away, but there was no response. A U.S. helicopter overhead also dropped smoke grenades.

The U.S. ship finally fired three warning shots with a crew-served .50 caliber machine gun, and the Iranian ships, belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, stopped their approach.

The confrontation came as the Mahan, along with the USS Makin Island, were headed through the strait toward the Persian Gulf with the USS Makin Island and the USNS Walter S. Diehl.

Keep reading…