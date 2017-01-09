Bernie Sanders nodding in approval.

Via NPR:

In Venezuela, food has become so scarce it’s now being sold on the black market. One person tells the Associated Press, “it’s a better business than drugs.”

And the food traffickers are the very people sworn to protect Venezuela: The nation’s military.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gave the military complete control of the food supply last summer, after people began protesting in the streets over food rationing. Shortages had become so bad that people were even ransacking groceries – though many were largely empty.

These days, hunger remains widespread. But if you venture into the black markets, you’ll find foods that aren’t available in the state-run supermarkets, “where people would prefer to shop because it’s a lot cheaper,” says Joshua Goodman, the AP’s news director for the Andes. He was part of the AP team that investigated the food trafficking situation.

