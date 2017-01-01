ISIS celebrating diversity.

BEIRUT, LEBANON – The Islamic State’s (ISIL) reign of terror in Iraq continued last week, with their terrorists throwing a man off the roof of a building for allegedly being a “homosexual.”

The terrorist group’s official propaganda wing posted footage of the execution on Monday, claiming this “crime” was committed inside the Nineveh Governorate’s provincial capital of Mosul.

No information was released by the terrorist group regarding the man’s identity or details of what justified the claim he engaged in homosexual activity.