Via NY Post:

Israeli police have arrested nine people, including relatives of the Palestinian truck driver who rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a Jerusalem tourist spot and killed four of them, officials said.

The five family members of Fadi Ahmad Hamdan al-Qunbar, 28, were arrested in a raid in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood of East Jerusalem, where he lived, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said.

Qunbar killed three Israel Defense Forces cadets and an officer Sunday at the bustling Armon Hanatziv promenade in the Talpiot neighborhood before he was shot dead. Sixteen people were injured in the attack.

On Monday, Palestinians hurled rocks and incendiary devices at authorities as they placed concrete slabs to block entrances and check vehicles in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

