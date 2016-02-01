Sad.

Senate Democrats are planning to hold a late-night talkathon Monday protesting Republicans push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The protest comes as Democrats face an uphill battle to block Republicans from repealing ObamaCare, which only needs 50 votes to clear the upper chamber through the budget reconciliation process.

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate Democratic leader, said Democrats will use the Senate floor and Facebook Live to denounce the GOP plan and accuse them of causing “chaos” by moving forward without a replacement plan.

“Tonight, we are taking to the floor and social media to denounce this plan and warn the American people that the Democrats will be fighting tooth and nail against this potentially catastrophic move,” Schumer said.

Schumer added that “right now the GOP’s plan would put the insurance companies back in the driver’s seat and create chaos.”

Democrats are also planning to organize calls with constituents and outside progressive groups including Families USA, Planned Parenthood and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).