In order to write something like this, you have to think about it and take some time. Show premeditation.

Via BPR:

A recent report on the Chicago abduction and torture of a mentally challenged white man by four black teenagers highlighted why many American’s do not trust the mainstream media.

The radio report, on Thursday, made it sound as if the victim of the attack was black and the perpetrators were white.

The viral video of a beating and knife attack in Chicago suggests the assault had racial overtones. CBS’s Dean Reynolds tells us the victim is described as a mentally challenged teenager.

In the video he is choked and repeatedly called the n-word. His clothes are slashed and he is terrorized with a knife. His alleged captors repeatedly reference Donald Trump. Police are holding four people in connection with the attack.

The report is factually correct but the tone implies a narrative that does not represent the facts.