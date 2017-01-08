Via Daily Caller:

The FBI quietly released nearly 300 pages of records from its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server on Sunday night.

This is the fifth release of Clinton investigation records from the FBI. The documents appear to mostly deal with the handling of computer hardware collected from Clinton’s lawyers for the investigation.

The FBI has previously released notes from interviews it conducted during its investigation of Clinton’s handling of classified information. FBI director James Comey declined to recommend that Clinton be charged in the case, and Attorney General Loretta Lynch accepted that advice.

The documents also include email exchanges between FBI officials from before its investigation was formally opened. The emails show disagreements between the FBI and State Department over whether some of Clinton’s personal emails should be classified.

