Eeks…

Via Daily Caller:

A radical left-wing activist who attends the University of California, Berkeley is the prime suspect in a fatal stabbing, and all one of his friends cares about is that he’s labeled by his preferred pronoun in news articles covering the crime.

Pablo Gomez Jr., 24, is suspected of stabbing one woman to death in Berkeley on Friday and injuring another in a separate incident. He was arrested by police in Burbank on Saturday afternoon.

Berkeleyside, an independent news outlet in the liberal enclave, published a detailed account of the story on Friday. But it corrected the piece after a friend of Gomez’s contacted the outlet to say that the suspected killer prefers to be called by the pronoun “they” instead of “he.”

Keep reading…