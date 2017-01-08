Great news! The only question is why they didn’t do it before. Now, we should follow…

Via BPR:

Actions have consequences.

In response to last month’s United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an end to Jewish settlements within alleged Palestinian territories, Israel has announced plans to suspend an estimated $6 million in funding to the U.N.

The Times of Israel reported:

The cut to Israel’s $40 million annual contribution to the United Nations represented the portion of the UN budget allocated to four committees on Palestinian issues, the Israeli mission said.

Those committees include the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the Division for Palestinian Rights, the Work of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories, and the Special Information Program on the Question of Palestine of the U.N. Department of Public Information.

