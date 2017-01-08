Cory’s good friend T-Bone unavailable for comment.

Via CBS News:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) criticized Senate Republicans for working to push through President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees without full vetting on ethics issues, calling the process “astounding.”

“We have a tradition in this country — we literally have a law, Ethics in Government Act — that puts specific requirements on transparency that are not being supported by [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell right now,” he told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “This is not a Republican or Democrat thing. This is about national security and knowing the conflicts of people that are going to have to deal with other countries and negotiate with them.”

Booker’s comments come in response to the Office of Government Ethics expressing concern about the confirmation timeline, saying in a letter to Democratic senators that several of Mr. Trump’s nominees still have not been fully vetted. He said it’s a bit of a double standard for McConnell to be less concerned about the ethics requirements in 2017 than he was in 2009, when the president nominating Cabinet secretaries was a Democrat.

“People forget that when you say something, it doesn’t disappear,” Booker said. “Just in 2009, Mitch McConnell was a person saying, ‘Hey, we should get all the ethics information in before we do the hearings.’

Keep reading…