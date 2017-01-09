Every day ISIS proves to the world that they are a blight on humanity and there is no limit to their murderous depravity.

Via Daily Mail:

A sickening video appearing to show a toddler shooting a prisoner dead in a ball pit in Syria has been published online by Islamic State.

In the video, the child is seen walking across a ball pit, full of broken plastic balls, towards a prisoner who is tied to a fence by his wrists.

A man then hands the toddler a gun, and he is seen aiming the gun before seemingly pulling the trigger. The footage then ends just after a shot is fired.

Screenshots of the video were published on the Twitter account, @Raqqa_SL, with the caption: ‘new #ISIS propaganda video make small children Slaughtering And executed people #syria #ISIL’ (sic).

The video comes after Iraqi forces took control of the eastern end of the southernmost bridge in Mosul, Iraq, today.

Elite Counter-Terrorism Forces (CTS) ‘reached the Tigris River from the eastern (side) of the fourth bridge,’ Sabah al-Noman told news agency AFP.

The news was also confirmed by Iraqi army Staff Lieutenant General Abdulamir Yarallah.

Their push to the banks of the Tigris River marks a symbolic and tactical victory for the Iraqi forces but they have much work left to do to take full control of Mosul’s eastern side.

Having eyes on the river should further complicate IS’s already reduced ability to resupply the eastern front with fighters and weapons from the west bank, which it still firmly controls.