Sigh, the Pajama Boys and Girls strike again!

Via Biz Pac Review:

Leftist Hollywood crybabies can’t stop whining over Hillary Clinton‘s election loss.

The situation has gotten so dire that overpaid celebrities may be too sad to party, ABC News reported ahead of Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

“We are living in very troubled times,” director Kenneth Lonergan said. “How troubled, we don’t know yet. It’s going to be a lot of trouble, or it might be bad trouble like we’ve never seen.”

Keep reading…