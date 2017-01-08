Update to this story. No word yet on motive.

Guadalajara (Mexico) (AFP) – The Mexican authorities have arrested the alleged gunman who shot and wounded an official from the US consulate in the western city of Guadalajara, prosecutors said Sunday.

The official was shot on Friday in a brazen attack by a man wearing a black wig and a blue nurse uniform outside a shopping center’s garage in Mexico’s second biggest city.

A special unit “detained the attacker of the consular official,” the Jalisco state prosecutor’s office said on Twitter, without specifying when he was caught or a possible motive for the attack.

The suspect was handed over to the federal attorney general’s office, the state authorities said.

The FBI, which is helping in the investigation, had offered $20,000 for information about the shooter’s identity.

