The award for most butt hurt goes to…

Via NewsBusters:

Yes, Donald Trump has the power to ruin a major awards ceremony without even being there.

According to the Associated Press, the mood of the Golden Globes ceremony which takes place on Sunday could be ruined by Trump simply due to the fact that he won the election. Dozens of high paid celebrities are in danger of having being completely bummed out simply by the existence of Trump as you can see in the title of their report: WILL HOLLYWOOD BE IN THE MOOD TO PARTY AT GOLDEN GLOBES?

On Sunday, the movie industry will gather for the Golden Globes, which are regularly one of the most freewheeling and frothiest award shows of the year. Champagne will flow. Punchlines will fly. But the tone of this year’s ceremony may be different, and not just because it will be the first time in nearly a decade that someone other than Ricky Gervais or the Tina Fey-Amy Poehler duo is hosting. Jimmy Fallon will emcee this year’s show, to be broadcast live from Beverly Hills, Calif., by NBC at 8 p.m. EST Sunday. But the transition on the minds of Hollywood is the one taking place in Washington on January 20. The election of Donald Trump has loomed over this year’s awards season, where the movie industry’s usual self-congratulatory toasting has been mixed with a foreboding sense of dread.

