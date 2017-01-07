Guests at Barack Obama’s ‘grown-up’ bash partied well into the night, many staying for breakfast of chicken and waffles. The party didn’t wind down until about 4 a.m.

During the party, these two fun people decided to kiss the bust of Abraham Lincoln.

I suppose it’s better than destroying it, although I don’t think having had the honor of being invited to the White House that I would dare to treat the national treasures within the building like that.

Of course, Democrats have a history of less than proper care for the White House.

One only need recall the way the Clintons left the White House, taking furniture, trashing the place and stealing the ‘Ws’ to impair the incoming Bush team.

Let’s hope the Obama regime is less destructive on their way out the door…



