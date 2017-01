Saddest face ever…

Via The Blaze:

Filmmaker Michael Moore, one of few people to correctly predict President-elect Donald Trump’s election win, is planning to attend some of the protests during the Trump inaugural weekend, and has called for his supporters to engage in “100 days of protest” to the Trump administration.

Appearing on MSNBC recently, Moore said he believes Trump is a narcissist who will not handle large amounts of people protesting him very well, according to The Hill.

Keep reading…