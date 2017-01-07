On the road again.

Via First Coast News:

The White House confirmed Friday that President Barack Obama is coming to Jacksonville on Saturday for a private wedding of a close aide and the daughter of a longtime fundraiser.

“On Saturday, the president will travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to attend the wedding of a White House staffer,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in his daily briefing. “There will be no media coverage of the event. This is just a private event, and the president is looking forward it.”

On Saturday, Marvin Nicholson — whose official title is White House travel director — is marrying Helen Pajcic, the daughter of Steve Pajcic, a local lawyer who first hosted Obama in March 2007 for a fundraiser at his Avondale home.

Reached Friday, Steve Pajcic said he couldn’t discuss the matter. But a wedding website on TheKnot.com confirmed the Nicholson and Pajcic wedding is scheduled for Saturday night.[…]

Members of the Pajcic family have also hosted a fundraiser with Hillary Clinton and another with Bill Clinton in the recent election.

This would be at least the 10th visit here by Obama since 2007.

Keep reading…