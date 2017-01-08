Social justice is in a death spiral.

Via WMAR:

A federal judge has ruled that a defamation and malicious prosecution lawsuit filed against Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby can go forward.

The lawsuit was filed by five of the six Baltimore Police officers charged in 2015 with the death of Freddie Gray.

The judge ruled that the suit against Mosby and Baltimore City Assistant Sheriff Samuel Cogen can proceed, said Michael Glass, an attorney for Sgt Alicia White and Officer William Porter.

Van driver Officer Caesar Goodson was the only officer who didn’t file a lawsuit.

Keep reading…